Young musicians based in Malta are encouraged to apply to participate in an intercultural music residency taking place in Gozo in 2022.

The Medinea Gozo Session is one of four sessions taking place around the Mediterranean in 2022. Led by composer and saxophonist Fabrizio Cassol, the music residency consists of a dozen young artists from various backgrounds, including jazz and traditional music of the Mediterranean. These various “constellations” compose works together, forming a brand new repertoire that they must then organise into a musical programme and present in concert form at the end of each residency.

Applications are open to all instruments and voices. Applicants must be between 18 to 30 years old and must be musical improvisers (traditional and Mediterranean music, jazz, etc). Applicants must also possess of a high instrumental level and be at ease with musical collective practices.

The project is coordinated by the Festival d'Aix-en-Provence and brings together a consortium of six leading musical and cultural institutions from six countries from the Mediterranean basin, including the Malta partner ARC Research & Consultancy. The residency will take place in Għarb, Gozo in March 2022 and will end with a final concert open to the public.

ARC Research & Consultancy was set up in 2014 with the purpose of servicing creation, practice, and production within the cultural and creative sectors. Based on the Mediterranean island of Malta, ARC is the local point of contact for EFFE – Europe for Festivals, Festivals for Europe; the Malta partner for the Medinea project – Mediterranean Incubator of Emerging Artists; and member of Culture Action Europe.

The Medinea network is convinced that culture, artistic education, and creation is the way to approach dialogue and intercultural relations between different peoples. With this new programme, Medinea intends to contribute to meeting the needs of the Mediterranean cultural and creative sectors.

Video applications are currently being received by Medinea. Spaces are limited and musicians are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Any queries can be directed to ARC Research & Consultancy – the Malta partner for this project – on info@arcrc.eu.

For more information: https://academie.festival-aix.com/en/workshop/2022-medinea-sessions For online applications: https://medinea-community.com/activities/

The Medinea programme is funded by Erasmus+ for the period 2021-2023. The Gozo Session is supported by the Arts Council Malta – Project Support Scheme.