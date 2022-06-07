Three men, believed to form part of an international pickpocketing ring, have each been jailed for four-and-a-half years and fined €10,000 following a plea bargain agreement.

Romanian-born Theodor Dumitrescu, 55, a driver, Vasilica Ionel Harabagiu, 40, a hairdresser and Marian Tenescu, a 41-year old fitter, were arrested in September soon after their arrival in Malta on a flight from Budapest.

The arrests followed a joint operation between Europol, Interpol and law enforcement agencies across various countries to locate the trio, trace their history and movements as the suspects behind a string of thefts in tourist hotspots across Europe dating back to 2010.

Police intelligence flagged the men’s return to Malta in September.

Malta police believed that the suspects were involved in a pickpocketing spree targeting bus commuters on various routes along the Sliema seafront, from Valletta to St Julian’s, Mellieha to Qawra, Rabat to Valletta and Valletta to Sliema.

Within minutes of their return, the trio stole a number of items, including a roll-on deodorant and toothbrush, at an airport store.

Upon their arraignment, the men pleaded not guilty to theft, money laundering, criminal conspiracy, handling stolen goods and recidivism.

Proceedings then took a different twist after defence lawyers and the Attorney General filed a joint application on May 30, following a plea bargaining exercise.

When the men appeared in court on June 1, they registered an admission.

When delivering judgment on Monday, Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech observed that in view of the serious nature of the offences and the accused’s criminal record, the requested punishment in the plea bargaining agreement was ‘legitimate.’

Consequently, the court upheld the request and condemned each of the men to a 54-month jail term and a €10,000 fine.

The trio are also to make good the sum of €178,855.46 which represents the value of the thefts and the proceeds of their laundering activity.

Unless property equivalent to that amount is identifiable and available, the accused are to pay that sum in favour of the Maltese government by way of a civil debt.

Moreover, in terms of a freezing order issued upon arraignment, the court ordered confiscation of all the accused’s properties, both movable and immovable, including that which was abroad.

Finally, the accused are to cover the sum of €811.17 representing court expert expenses.

Inspectors Jonathan Ransley, Shaun Pawney and Tonjoe Farrugia prosecuted, assisted by AG lawyers Francesco Refalo and Jake N. Darmanin.