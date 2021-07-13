Mazars in Malta, one of the island’s leading audit and advisory firms, forms part of Mazars, an international group with French roots specialising in audit, tax and advisory services.

Mazars bears the name of its original founder, Robert Mazars, who started his practice near Rouen, in Western France, in 1945. Since then, the Group has grown into a global, connected partnership of over 42,000 professionals with a presence in over 90 countries and territories, working seamlessly as one integrated team across borders, services and sectors.

Mazars’ roots in Malta go back to 1998, having started its journey as a small firm known as Attard Giglio + Co. Over the years, Mazars in Malta established itself as a leading firm, focused on its clients’ needs and delivering value through a personalised service, quality advice and deep knowledge of market sectors. As an integrated member firm of Mazars, Mazars in Malta is in a position to draw upon the experience and resources of the international group.

Strong values have been at the heart of Mazars in Malta since its creation. Our values provide the ethical point of reference for the partners and the teams in their interactions with clients, local and foreign authorities, and other players in the sector.

Mazars in Malta’s managing partner Anthony Attard explained that the firm’s strength lies in the holistic approach it adopts towards understanding its clients’ business: “We seek to make a difference to our clients, our team and our community by providing exceptional professional services, in a manner that is personal, principled and professional. We believe in taking personal responsibility, remaining client-focused, working together with respect and achieving the highest personal standards.

“Our structures ensure that all the firm’s specialist services are delivered in a manner consistent with the client’s needs, and in a seamless and integrated fashion. As advisors and auditors, we foster state-of-the-art accountability, efficient and agile structures and organisations, enhanced performance, thereby creating long-term value for our clients.”

