The International Society of Addiction Medicine (ISAM) is a very prestigious association that knows its origin since 1998. Addiction has many related issues associated with complex and multiple morbidities regardless of race, gender and/or ethnicity and its prevalence is global in nature. A need was identified then for an international network of clinicians in the field of addiction medicine. The International Society of Addiction Medicine (ISAM) had its inaugural meeting in 1999 in Palm Springs, US. Since then, ISAM has had its annual meeting in 18 different countries to make its meeting accessible to neighbouring countries around the world.

As an international fellowship organization of clinicians, ISAM provides a membership-based forum for clinicians worldwide. The educational mandate of the Society is to promote the exchange of information and ideas about pharmacological and nonpharmacological addiction research, treatment, and management. The main aim of ISAM is to support, improve and sustain evidence-based education, research and policy driven activities in the prevention and treatment of illicit and licit substance use and behavioural use disorders. ISAM’s vision is to have a strong and forward-looking society in addiction medicine that supports its members and affiliate organizations to deliver high-quality patient centred care all over the world. ISAM highly holds the following values: Innovation, excellence, learning, respect, collaboration and diversity.

Every Conference seeks to reach learning objectives like discussions related to addiction, review advances and research in the field of addiction medicine around the world and apply updated treatment, management, and prevention concepts and strategies into practice.

Therefore, it is a great privilege for us that Malta was chosen to be the next country chosen to hold this conference. Experts, researchers, practitioners will be visiting our country to share their expertise and knowledge. All medical doctors, paramedical staff, social workers practicing in Malta in the field of Addiction need to take the opportunity to network and attend the conference. The conference is also aimed for young researchers who can, not only present their work but also find new themes and opportunities for further research.

Keynote speakers include Dame Clare Gerada, Professor Anton Grech, Professor Ornella Corazza, Professor Nadin Ezard, Dr Asmus Hammerich, Professor David Nutt, Dr Roshan Bhad, Dr Yasmin Hurd, Dr Amy Justice, Mr Peter Sarosi, and Professor Sofia Achab. In the addiction field these are all professionals who have ground-breaking studies and research. Besides the keynote papers there will be a number of symposia which will be held simultaneously all through the day. The scientific committee has accepted about 300 abstracts which will be presented as oral presentations or e-posters. This is very encouraging indeed and augurs a very interesting and lively conference.

The ISAM Valletta Conference is being organised by ISAM in collaboration with the Foundation for Social Welfare Services and the University of Malta. The conference will be held both physically and virtually at the University of Malta Valletta Campus and all those interested should go to the official website: to register.

The conference will be held in English and a number of selected sessions will be translated in Spanish and French.

The dates of the conference are October 4-7, 2022. It is also important to note that a preconference meeting on October 3, 2022 has been organised for family doctors where Dame Clare Gerada will address the theme: The Role of Family Doctors in managing Addiction Disorders. To attend this pre-conference, one has to apply through the Association of Family Doctors or through the cited website.

There is also a very interesting social programme that accompanies the conference including a gala dinner and various tours around the island.

As can be highly appreciated this conference augurs a very exciting experience for people interested in addiction. It is a one-time opportunity not to be missed. There will not only be sharing of innovative scientific information but also precious and highly recommended networking between professionals from different countries, different cultures, different specialities, different professionals. Truly a celebration of knowledge and expertise.