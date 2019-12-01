Remax Malta is hosting a ‘60 minutes with Remax’ career event at the Hilton Malta, Business Centre in St Julian’s on December 5 at 6.30pm.

The event is open to the public and is ideal for people aspiring to work within a real estate organisation that has a strong brand, uses state-of-the-art technology and has a thorough on-boarding training process and ongoing education to assist both experienced and non-experienced agents to kickstart their successful career.

Elhorry Zunino, a real estate agent that plies his trade in Luxemburg, will be the main speaker. Previously a private pilot since 1997, Mr Zunino understands what it means to aim for the sky, but it is in his professional career where he demonstrates what a jet-propelled takeoff really looks like.

In 2013, he joined Remax and he has, ever since, won the Platinum Club award annually and was inducted into the Remax Hall of Fame in 2016. To date, he has sold over €65 million in property and has earned over €2.5 million in commission – and he achieved all this by himself while managing a team.

Mr Zunino will provide fascinating insight into how he joined the real estate industry and the reasons why the Remax brand was the ideal vehicle for him to use to discover this new career and propel him to become one of the top real estate agents in Europe. Beyond that, Mr Zunino is now an international speaker at Remax conventions, and he was recently the main speaker at the Remax European convention in Mallorca.

He commented by saying: “I am very excited to be speaking in Malta for the first time. Malta is close to my heart because, during the early days of my career, I had visited the local conference there. I now look forward to paying forward the knowledge that I have learnt during my career, and to encouraging people in Malta to start a career in real estate.”

Other speakers at the event will include Remax Malta chairman Kevin Buttigieg and Mark Ellul – a Remax Malta Academy manager. Kevin Buttigieg has led Remax Malta for the last 15 years, resulting in consistent year-on-year growth and he is known to be a natural speaker, motivator and leader. Mr Ellul has several years’ experience working with international companies in sales and training, and today leads the

Remax Malta Academy. Mr Ellul will take aspiring new individuals through the paces, providing them with an understanding of the career path they will take when they join Remax Malta.

Meanwhile, according to a recent survey, Remax Malta was considered to be the most ‘reliable real estate brand’, the ‘strongest brand’ and the ‘most trustworthy brand’, with ‘the most professionally-trained agents who understand their clients most’.

The company was also noted to be the ‘real estate agency with the widest range of properties and the most competitive prices on the market’.

“When an individual joins Remax Malta, they are provided the necessary support from the on-boarding and on-going training and mentorship perspective, while they are ultimately also joining a company that cares for its people and the community,” says Mr Ellul. “I have worked with several multi-national companies around the world, however I have never come across a company like Remax; it certainly does not cut corners.

“The company truly wants the best for its people, while the brand is also very philanthropic and consistently donates thousands of euros to foundations and causes that are in need.”

Kevin Buttigieg said: “‘60 minutes with Remax’ is the ideal event if you are thinking of joining the real estate world. In one hour or so you will come to understand the culture and the true meaning of being in the real estate industry with the largest brand in the world.”

Those interested in joining the event should visit remx.co/60minwithREMAX or call Maria Tirone on +356 7958 9849 to confirm their space.