For the last few years, EY’s Future Realised (formerly known as the Malta Attractiveness Event) has brought top international speakers to Malta to discuss key global and local business issues around investment, the economy and technology. With the event completely transformed into a virtual experience taking place over four days, EY is taking the opportunity to bring more international content and make this a truly global forum.

With many more names still to be announced, EY has revealed speakers from the World Economic Forum, SAP, Financial Times, World Bank, United Nations, Business Europe and Bocconi University.

Several former world leaders will also feature on a panel discussion on the third day of the event.

The speaker line-up will include some who have featured in previous editions such as Jan Peter Balkenende (former prime minister of the Netherlands) as well as David Pilling from the Financial Times (author of The Growth Delusion).

Other speakers include: Maha Eltogby, World Economic Forum, head of Shaping the Future of Investing; Timo Elliot, SAP, Global Innovation Evangelist; Pierre Gattaz, BusinessEurope, president; Irakli Beridze, United Nations, head of the Centre for AI and Robotics – UNICRI; Gallina Vincelette, World Bank, director for the European Union; and Catherine De Vries, Bocconi University.

Various local speakers will also provide their views on the challenges and opportunities being faced at both country and corporate level.

The results of the Malta Attractiveness Survey, an annual study conducted among existing FDI companies in Malta, will outline current investors’ sentiments on the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, Malta’s strengths and weaknesses and where the island should be focusing its efforts.

Future Realised Week will take place between October 20 and 23.