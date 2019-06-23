Architects have received letters of support from international organisations following the reform of excavation and demolition rules.

The Kamra tal-Periti has repeatedly expressed concerns over the government’s overhaul of the regulations, saying they were being saddled with a disproportionate amount of added responsibility.

The reforms followed a series of incidents in which buildings collapsed due to nearby excavation and demolition works.

The most controversial part of the reform was the introduction of site technical officers to replace site managers. These will now have to be warranted architects and would also need to be on site when works are ongoing.

The KTP said that Thomas Vonier, President of the International Union of Architects, had expressed support for their efforts to prevent local professionals from assuming responsibility for services provided by third parties.

Registration and classification of contractors are essential

In a separate letter, Wassim Naghi, president of the Union of Mediterranean Architects, said a general assembly of the organisation held in Rome last week had expressed its support for KTP’s efforts following the introduction of new legislation which came about “suddenly, and without, what seems, an adequate period of consultation”.

“We salute the Maltese profession in its efforts to retain its independence and impartiality, and for promoting clear and strong guidelines delineating responsibilities of the various stakeholders on construction sites in the interests of safety and quality of the built environment,” the Union letter reads.

Meanwhile, Malta Developers’ Association president Sandro Chetcuti said contractors were flooding in to the MDA offices in Pietà to sign up to a newly-introduced register, which he described as the “first step” towards properly regulating the sector.

The KTP welcomed the news, especially as they had long been calling for a registration system themselves.

“Safety on site is paramount, and registration, licensing and classification of contractors are essential to ensure that they are given the adequate training and are equipped with sufficient skills to improve the quality of works execution and safety on construction sites,” the chamber said.

The KTP said that a registration system had been part of its extensive proposals for an overhaul of the sector published earlier this year. Their suggestions are currently being discussed with the government.