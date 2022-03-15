The Manoel Theatre and the European Foundation for Support of Culture (EUFSC) are tomorrow presenting a concert featuring multi-award-winning Italian violinist Giuseppe Gibboni. He will be performing alongside internationally acclaimed pianist Giuliano Mazzoccante in a programme of timeless works by Brahms, Paganini, Wieniawski and Schnittke.

Born in Italy in 2001, Gibboni graduated, aged just 15, from the Martucci Conservatory of Salerno. He has since continued his studies with instruction from noted musicians in prestigious establishments in Italy and Salzburg. The young violinist has already performed widely as a soloist and won first place in various national and international competitions.

Pianist Mazzoccante has studied at various other important institutions in Italy and while collaborating as a pianist with performers and teachers from the worlds of classical dance and opera theatre, he won numerous competitions. He has also appeared as a soloist and chamber musician at major Italian and international venues and festivals, alongside distinguished orchestras.

Beyond his multiple record productions, Mazzoccante is also the founder and artistic director of the Music and Art International Music Academy and artistic director of the Concert Season of Teatro Marrucino, both in Chieti, and the artistic director of the In Musica International Music Festival and Piano Competition in Rome.

Tomorrow’s programme includes Brahms’s Violin Sonata no. 3 in Re Minore Op.108, Wieniawski’s Variazioni su un Tema Originale Op.15 and Schnittke’s A Paganini.

Other programme highlights include both Selezione dai Capricci Op. 1 (No. 1-5-24) and La Campanella, dal Concerto no. 2 in Si Minore Op.7 by renowned Italian violinist and composer Niccolò Paganini.

Concerto del Duo will be performed at the Manoel on March 16 at 8pm. The concert is suitable for audience members aged six and above and adheres to current public health recommendations. Tickets are available via e-mail to bookings.mt@teatrumanoel.mt, by calling 2124 6389 or online at www.teatrumanoel.mt.