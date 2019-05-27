Representatives from over 20 companies in Malta’s education sector recently attended a Trade Malta semi­nar organised to explore developments and opportunities regarding the internationalisation of Malta’s educational services.

Some of the key issues that emerged were the importance of clustering different players in the sector, the benefits of having a holistic vision and building a Malta brand for educational services. Other issues raised were the elimination of barriers such as issuing of student visas, and the need for a national strategy on the internationalisation of the education sector.

The seminar was addressed by Bernard Mallia from Equinox Group who presented the findings of two reports commissioned by TradeMalta that assessed the international opportunities for the education sector in emerging markets.

James Perry, CEO of the Federation of English Language Teaching Organisations in Malta (FELTOM) presented an overview of the latest developments and potential growth opportunities for the English language sector.

Stephen Vella, general manager of the Gateway to Industry Programme at Mcast, provided insights on employing alternative approaches to internationalisation, while Stephen D’Alessandro, director of Advenio eAcademy explored the prospects of online education.

Ronald Micallef, Malta’s non-resident ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union, offered first-hand advice to Maltese education providers interested in exploring the African market.

The seminar was co-funded by the EU under the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) – Operational Programme I 2014-2020 –‘Fostering a competitive and sustainable economy to meet our challenges’.

For information about TradeMalta services and upcoming events, call 2247 2400 or register at the link below.

trademalta.org