A few days ago, the London School of Commerce was mentioned in Parliament by Education Minister Evarist Bartolo, as an example of a successful educational operation on the island and provider of higher educational programmes for local and international students.

The global business college, London School of Commerce, opened its campus in Malta five years ago and has achieved great results so far. This has been also highlighted in the past by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat as “a marvellous growth” of an international institution that is investing and bringing the world’s leading business programmes to the island.

One of the keys of this accomplishment lies on cost-effective and accelerated programmes in association with British universities. This means that even if students are following their lectures in Malta, the degree is awarded by a prestigious British university.

Flexibility is the other determinant factor for prospective students who choose to study at LSC Malta. LSC Malta is one of the few institutions in Malta that offers a part-time MBA programme on a weekend basis with flexible entry and exit points throughout the year, enabling students to proceed to the next level of their education smoothly and efficiently.

The academic team is made up of professionals who teach their subjects on a part-time basis while also continuing to work in the commercial world, thus ensuring students are receiving both relevant and modern information.

Partnering with the University of Bedfordshire, UK, the School currently offers the BA (Hons) Business Management Studies, as well as the part-time and full-time MBA Global programme.

The LSC Malta English Language Academy is an extension to the Business School. Students who do not have the full English language requirement, have the option to top up their English prior to joining degree courses.

More recently, LSC Malta was also accredited as a taught Degree Awarding Institution, meaning all courses and degrees conferred by the LSC Malta campus are valued and recognised throughout Europe.

London School of Commerce Malta is licensed as a Higher Education Institution by the National Commission for Further and Higher Education (licence number 2013-FHI-025). For more information and inquiries contact LSC Malta on 2122 6200 or info@lscmalta.edu.mt or visit www.lscmalta.edu.mt.