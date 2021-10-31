Most of us take technological innovation for granted. Whereas in the past it would have been inconceivable to think of smart lights that can be turned on or off via voice recognition, such innovation is nowadays the norm. In other words, the role that technology plays in our life has been increasing on a daily basis.

Given the importance technology plays in our daily life, I was pleased to be appointed as the negotiator of the Socialists and Democrats on two files related to technology in the Transport and Industry committees. The subject matter of these files concerns a Regulation related to Artificial Intelligence, and the Policy Programme towards the Path to the Digital Decade, with the latter setting targets that Europe must reach by 2030.

When it comes to the Digital Decade, although positive strides have been made, we are not where we want to be as of yet. In fact, our aim is to arrive to a point whereby in 2030, 80 per cent of 16- to 74-year-olds have to have basic digital skills; 75 per cent of European businesses have to make use of cloud computing, big data, and artificial intelligence; and 90 per cent of small and medium-sized businesses have to reach a basic level of digital intensity, among other important targets.

While some readers might deem certain targets superficial, we’d do well to remind ourselves that not everyone is afforded the same opportunities. Sure, education is free of charge in most European countries – but then again, poverty is also real. And it is difficult to ensure everyone gets equipped with digital skills, when they are even unable to afford an internet connection, or access to a proper computer or mobile phone. For this reason, it is my opinion that we should start discussing the provision of internet for everyone as a human right, in a similar manner as the right to affordable healthcare and the right to education. This is a point, which I also emphasised in last weeks’ Conference on the Future of Europe Digital Working Group, of which I form part.

When it comes to artificial intelligence, we must remember that AI is already used in a lot of everyday items. Chances are your mobile phone already uses AI, and most probably you have also come across AI via online shopping or made use of smart customer care services. However, the file that I will work upon concerns a more complicated form of AI.

In fact, the European Commission has identified a number of so called “high-risk areas” that require specific attention, among which there are AI technology used in critical infrastructure and the safety components of products.

In matters such as self-driven cars, if a collision takes place, whose responsibility will it be to indemnify the victim? These questions and more need to be answered, and imminently – especially since the usage of artificial intelligence is becoming more common by the day. In the days and months to come, I look forward to continue working to provide clear answers and regulation to such questions and lacunae, while also making sure to have a strong policy programme leading to digital skills and connectivity for everyone: no matter their age, gender or where they come from.

Dr Josianne Cutajar is a Member of the European Parliament.

www.josiannecutajar.com

www.socialistsanddemocrats.eu