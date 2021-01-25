Internet use for business purposes increased by 10 per cent last year over 2019, national data shows.

On Monday, the National Statistics Office said that during 2020, enterprises across all economic activities registered high levels of Internet use.

More than 60,000 employees used the Internet for business purposes, an increase of 10 per cent over 2019 levels.

Among these, 31,449 employees also accessed the Internet via a mobile device

provided by their employer.

A survey on ICT usage and e-commerce in enterprises revealed that 97.5 per cent

of companies employing 10 or more people used the Internet during 2020. Meanwhile, 83.2 per cent of enterprises had their own website, six percentage points higher than the EU average.

Almost 90 per cent of enterprises operating in real estate, professional, administrative and other service activities reported having a website. The most common features present in enterprises’ websites were descriptions, price lists of goods and services and links or references to the company’s social media profiles.

Cloud computing use by enterprises

The national data shows that cloud computing has been continuously increasing in popularity, with 1,164 enterprises (52.7 per cent) making use of this on-demand service.

The most common forms of cloud computing used by enterprises were e-mail, finance or accounting software applications.

Additionally, the number of enterprises making sales through e-commerce increased by 2.3 percentage points over 2019 levels.

In 2020, the total turnover generated through e-commerce sales amounted to €2.1 billion, an increase of 6.4 per cent over the sales recorded the previous year.