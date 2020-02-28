Roaring Voices, the Shakespeare youth theatre company, based at the Salesian Theatre in Sliema, are presenting the first-ever production in Malta of The Two Noble Kinsmen, written by William Shakespeare with John Fletcher.

The story follows two young cousins, princes of Thebes, who are captured in battle by Theseus, Duke of Athens. While in prison, they both fall in love with Emilia, sister of Hippolyta, Queen of the Amazons. In spite of their love for one another, they know that only one of them can win her.

Performances are taking place tomorrow and on Sunday, March 7 and 8 at the Salesian Theatre, Ġuże Howard Street, Sliema, at 7.30pm. For more information, visit https://tsmalta.com/two-noble-kinsmen