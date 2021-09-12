Inter’s perfect start to the defence of their Serie A title ended on Sunday when they were held to a 2-2 draw at Sampdoria but still moved up to second place.

The champions are two points behind league leaders Napoli after failing to beat a spirited Samp side in Genoa following two wins in their opening two fixtures of the campaign.

Federico Dimarco and Lautaro Martinez twice put Simone Inzaghi’s side ahead at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris but strikes from Maya Yoshida and Tommaso Augello earned a draw for Roberto D’Aversa’s Sampdoria, who sit 13th with two points.

The draw for Inter means they can be overhauled by city rivals AC Milan and Lazio, who face off at the San Siro later on Sunday, and Jose Mourinho’s Roma who host Sassuolo in the day’s late match.

