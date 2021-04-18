Christian Eriksen claimed a point for Serie A leaders Inter Milan whose 11-match winning streak ended with a 1-1 draw at Napoli on Sunday.

Antonio Conte’s side still have a comfortable margin at the top of the table as they target a first title since 2010 with a nine-point advantage over second-placed AC Milan.

Milan earlier got back to winning ways in the San Siro beating Genoa 2-1.

