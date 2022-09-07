Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi believes his team need 10 points from their daunting group which includes Barcelona and Wednesday’s opponents Bayern Munich if they are to reach the Champions League knockout stage.

Inter were the last Italian side to win the Champions League in 2010 when they beat Bayern in the final.

However, they go into the game at the San Siro on the back of a 3-2 defeat in the Milan derby and up against one of the serious contenders for the trophy.

“We know we must get 10 points,” said Inzaghi at Tuesday’s pre-match press conference.

“It is a very competitive group, a lot more difficult than last year but we are Inter.

“We know the strength of our opponents, they are one of the three or four candidates to win the Champions League.”

While Inzaghi will have to cope without Belgian international striker Romelu Lukaku, on loan after a disappointing season with Chelsea, Bayern’s goal threat will come from former Liverpool star Sadio Mane.

Mane was in the Liverpool side that ended Inter’s interest in the Champions League last season, with a 2-1 aggregate win in the last 16.

