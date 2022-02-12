Inter’s Serie A lead will be on the line on Saturday when the champions travel to Napoli for another huge clash with a title rival.

Defeat in last weekend’s Milan derby pulled Simone Inzaghi’s Inter back to their pursuers, the gap between them and both second-placed Napoli and neighbours Milan cut to just a point before the big trip south.

With Milan, hosting Sampdoria on Sunday, in fine form after thumping Lazio 4-0 in the Italian Cup on Wednesday, Inter face the serious prospect of being dumped down to third should they lose at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

