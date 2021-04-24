Antonio Conte compared his jittery Inter team to an orchestra as they approach a first Serie A title in over a decade having endured back-to-back draws before travelling to Hellas Verona this weekend.

Inter were held against Napoli and Spezia but maintain a 10-point avantage as nearest rivals AC Milan lost last time out and next travel to Lazio.

“It’s inevitable to feel a bit of pressure,” said Conte, “especially as lots of our players are challenging for something important for the first time.”

