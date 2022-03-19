Inter’s defence of the Serie A title took another hit on Saturday after they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Fiorentina after Victor Osimhen moved Napoli level on points with leaders AC Milan.
The champions looked set for a grandstand finish at the San Siro after Denzel Dumfries headed them level in the 55th minute, but the game ended in a stalemate which could leave them six points off the pace come the end of the day.
Milan are at relegation-threatened Cagliari in Saturday’s late match and will be keen to form an even bigger gap between them and their local rivals.
Simone Inzaghi’s side sit third – albeit with a game in hand – after having won just one of their last seven league matches and what was a four-point lead at the start of 2022 has slowly slipped through their fingers.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us