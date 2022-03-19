Inter’s defence of the Serie A title took another hit on Saturday after they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Fiorentina after Victor Osimhen moved Napoli level on points with leaders AC Milan.

The champions looked set for a grandstand finish at the San Siro after Denzel Dumfries headed them level in the 55th minute, but the game ended in a stalemate which could leave them six points off the pace come the end of the day.

Milan are at relegation-threatened Cagliari in Saturday’s late match and will be keen to form an even bigger gap between them and their local rivals.

Simone Inzaghi’s side sit third – albeit with a game in hand – after having won just one of their last seven league matches and what was a four-point lead at the start of 2022 has slowly slipped through their fingers.

