In 2022, the CORSA Team launched the first internationally recognised full and half marathon in Malta – the Intersport La Valette Marathon.

It was a risky move; the whole world was recovering from the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, travelling and gathering in numbers was increasing again, but still getting back on its feet.

However, the directors of CORSA believe that Malta deserves an international standard race – both for the local running community, and to share with international participants the very best that Malta has to offer.

Directors Charlie Demanuele, Matthew Pace and Francesca Scerri share their thoughts on the why and what of the Intersport La Valette Marathon.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt