I always wanted to interview one of the syringes you can find in certain corners across the island. When I did, I was surprised by the first words in its original language: “Sono Italiana” (I am Italian). It could have at least replied in the language common both to it and its user but, after all, I cannot say whether the user was Italian or not.

I dared ask whether it was here in Malta on her own.

“Of course not. And, to add to your delight, or otherwise, we come from different countries.”

Who was the user?

“I must say I was very fortunate because my user was a very young charming girl.”

I wanted to know what sort of feeling, if any, the syringe had towards users.

“What a pity. You know I have no power to decide who will use me and, worse still, how I would be used. So, I have to accept my fate and do my duty. As to that charming girl I mentioned before, I cannot forget her face.

“I strongly believe she could have enjoyed the music more than the buzz. What a contradiction. The concert had the theme ‘Addicted to life’. Or maybe there is no contradiction at ail. I really do not know.”

Did it discuss things with fellow syringes?

“But, of course, we do. Considering our diverse fate and the contradictions we experience, no wonder we spend time together. But, besides our group in this ‘contradiction sector’, we have other companions, which I am sure you heard about. Heroin, crack, ecstasy, hashish are present almost without exception wherever we find ourselves. Last night, some of the young people arrived already stoned.

“Although it is general knowledge and difficult though it may be to prove it, there are so many drugs on the market at the moment in Malta, which reflects the huge demand. You see, it is simple market economy the so-called civilised western world is taking on board.

“By the way, have you heard of those foreign students caught with drugs some days ago? And the amount of drugs found in various places by the police lately?”

We were now treading on very slippery ground. However, by now, the syringe was feeling quite comfortable speaking to a person, never having had such an opportunity before.

Are you not worried of being apprehended by the police, I ventured to ask, noticing a sarcastic smile on its face.

“It was very difficult to be spotted in a big crowd. The police were right on the other side. Or, perhaps, we happened to be on the opposite side of where the police stood.”

What it said next gave me the impression it would not have minded being caught by the police.

“In Malta, you need more comprehensive laws, more effective courts, vigorous law enforcement and, above all, appropriate education in schools. Getting drugs out of the fabric of any society is a task that parents, first and foremost, need to perform through more discipline at home. They need to come together to act together and make their voice heard together. They need to make society aware that this is a problem which needs to be addressed.”

Parents are still the youngsters’ best defence against the pressures of the drug culture - Fr Charles Cini

So far, I did not want to talk about the syringe’s voyage to Malta. However, I now felt my interlocutor was so comfortable with me that no question would cause any embarrassment. So, how did you enter Malta, I asked.

“Most of the stuff that arrives in Malta suffers seasickness or lack of oxygen on arrival here, in this sunny island. Some of our companions go directly to very important people in Malta. We do not consider them fortunate since they will suffer our same fate, anyway.

“A colleague of ours, a very curious type of syringe, told us how impressed she was by the various ‘Escobars’ you have in Malta. The information that was passed on to us was that they are very powerful and very well protected. As you know, this business is quite substantial and, to stand on its own two feet, it needs powerful influences. I am not sure whether my colleague said ‘influences or protection’. Anyway, for me they both have the same effect.”

Time was now pressing. The sun was getting hotter. The time available was running short. My last question was about the young, their fateful destinations and those in authority in our small island.

What would you like to share with young people?

“Whenever we come in touch with the young, we usually feel a deep sense of crisis. We sense a deep void of love, which we firmly believe parents have the duty and the right to fill. We are more than ever convinced that the action taken by parents must be primarily based on love and concern, discipline and respect for their youngsters. Parents are still the youngsters’ best defence against the pressures of the drug culture.

“And from the authorities we would appreciate sincerity. Calling a spade a spade never shamed anybody. Stop now, tomorrow is too late. If you want, you can stop this plague from getting any bigger in Malta. The fact that some barons have decided to become rich to the detriment of your young people should, at least, exert certain pressure, political and moral, lest your inability be interpreted as an act of omission in front of such a serious situation.

“On the issue of drugs there is no such thing as gaining or losing: you only stand to lose if you compromise.”

I thanked the Italian syringe for being so open and sincere with me, even going beyond my expectations. I decided to take it home with me and, there, I placed it in a plastic bag on my working desk to remind me that we have people in Malta who are dying because of drugs: unknown deaths, unimportant departures.

Oh, yes, and I promised the syringe I would say a prayer in its memory and that of all its companions. Every morning, before saying Mass, I say this prayer:

“O Lord, have mercy on us. Save us from this plague. You know how difficult it is to persuade an addict to get out of drugs. Not days but months and years are needed to save only one. You know how many people suffer because of one drug addict and what a chaotic environment s/he creates.

“Wipe the tears of so many mothers. Soften the hearts of those who want to become rich at the expense of our young people. Let not our graves be filled with victims in their prime of life. And give us the strength and the courage to continue in our battle and not surrender in front of this evil.

“Help us not to forget that you are the ultimate judge of both the living and the dead.

“Amen.”

Fr Charles Cini is a member of the Salesians of Don Bosco.