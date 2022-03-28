Intimissimi, the Italian luxury lingerie brand, continues its quest for the beauty that makes each woman unique along the Italian coastline and presents its new collection in Portofino, the jewel of the Ligurian coast.

Among the traditional, colourful houses overlooking the famous squares and the unmistakable blue of the Ligurian sea, five women wind their way through the picturesque landscapes and quintessential Italian scenes, showcasing this season’s must have material - silk. Luxurious, sumptuous, fluid and lustrous, the collection is further enhanced by new seasonal shades and knitwear designs. The collection is composed of key pieces made out of luxury silk and includes camisoles, blouses, shirts and dresses that are versatile in their wearability as outerwear, providing a layering option that feels special and is ideal for all silhouettes. To mark the launch of this collection, Intimissimi will be running a “Buy 1, Get the 2nd at Half Price” promotion in-store and on-line on www.intimissimi.com.mt for the month of April.

Made for women who dream of wearing something unique that makes them feel special every day.

Designed for all women, whatever the occasion.

Intimissimi may be found at 4-6, Tower Road, Sliema and is represented in Malta by Rubicon Retail, local representatives of Calzedonia, Tezenis and NAU. The shop’s opening hours are Monday to Saturday from 9:30am to 7pm and Sunday from 11am to 6pm. For further information, kindly refer to the Facebook page, Intimissimi Malta, or call on 7713 7398 during shop hours.