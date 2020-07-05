The Commission on Gender-Based and Domestic Violence has launched its latest campaign − the #intkapaċi #youcan campaign. This forms part of a series of initiatives undertaken by the commission throughout the years to increase public awareness of the phenomenon of gender-based and domestic violence and to spread information about how to recognise the signs of a toxic relationship and what to do to access help and support to ensure safety for oneself and those involved.

Domestic violence includes all acts of physical, sexual, psychological or economic violence that occurs within the family or domestic unit or between former or current spouses, whether or not the perpetrator has or has shared the same residence with the victim (Istanbul Convention).

Victims of domestic violence cross all socioeconomic, ethnic, racial, sexual orientation, educational, age and religious lines.

The commission is inviting public figures and influential personalities – artists, athletes, politicians, radio and TV presenters, activists and so on − to join in the campaign and send out inspiring, empowering messages on social media to reach out to as many people as possible on the Maltese islands.

Short video clips are being shared weekly on the Facebook page of the commission and also on the Instagram account @stopviolencemalta.

The public is invited to participate in the commission’s endeavour to save lives by simply liking and sharing these videos, which can be accessed at www.facebook.com/stopviolencemalta/videos/1426287877543195/?t=5.