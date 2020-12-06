Maltese artist Michelle Gialanze, or Mixa, as she is known, is bringing her unique colourful vision to Floriana’s Bizilla Art Space in her new show Jetty Life. Summer colours light up the space in Floriana, and shades of blue flirt with greens in a new exhibition based on a Maltese summer lifestyle revolving around a jetty.

For some it’s a journey’s end, for others a step in the blue yonder. Many just pass by to observe the goings-on by the water’s edge. This splash of life and togetherness reflects a community sometimes transitory but always underpinned by move­ments as regular as the tides.

Life on the jetty transcends different friendships over time and across generations. From the young sharing a paddle-boat, to elderly ladies sitting on the jetty enjoying a picnic. Peaceful harmony resigns, emitting positivity and colour. Many Maltese memories are defined by our life on the beaches from childhood through to the third age. We live in these physical spaces and a sense of time past, sometimes simultaneously, as we espy the mix of modern hulls moored alongside the vibrant colours of the traditional Maltese luzzu. Subsequent generations come and go, however, we have great memories of our time together swimming and enjoying the beautiful Mediterranean Sea, which is always there to greet us in spring and remain until we say farewell to our jetty hours as the summer suns fade into winter.

In Another World

In oil paintings full of vibrancy, Mixa’s paintings illustrate a richly personal insight into the relationships between people on the jetty, with families, friends, the sea and life.

An eager art student and painter since her youth, it is only recently that Gialanze has shared her work with the public under her alias Mixa. During the past five years, Mixa’s full-time art practice has produced an initial solo exhibition and participation in 10 collective exhibitions in Malta, France, the UK and California.

A richly personal insight into the relationships between people on the jetty, with families, friends, the sea and life

In this latest exhibition, Mixa extrapolates the connections between the jetty and the people who appear on it, sometimes fleetingly, but often for hours at a time. This unique suite of 24 discrete canvasses forms a dialogue between paint and the ocean, displaying a sociological life-study in a fresh, loving manner. Figures may not be painted in detail, yet they capture the feeling of that moment, the tranquility of living together, the building and maintenance of friendships and the extensive depth of relationships against the beauty of the sea.

In these works, the intense radiance of the Mediterranean is sublime. The innate cohesion of even fleeting figures as well as those bonded over a few hours, a day, a season or many years, form a cohesion conveying the wonderful summer lifestyle unique to Malta’s fascinating and intricate coastline. The morning light bounces off the sea and emits warmth and hope before the sun dazzles at mid-day, then arcs over the horizon to deliver the aching beauty of sunset and a reset ahead of the next day in jetty life.

Those familiar with the local landscape cannot help but recognise the characteristic markers that help define it as innately Maltese – the Mediterranean Sea, the food, the dialogue of characters and the shapes.

The heady aroma of nature and local food packed for lunch lingers in our minds as we admire each painting’s depiction of the essence of summer.

The artist records the quintessential Maltese lifestyle during the summer. We live in a world in a state of rapid flux, however the connections of humanity on the jetty are essential. Mixa reminds us that ultimately it is the human connection that soothes and gives us tranquility.

Jetty Life runs from December 4 to 20 at the Bizzilla Art Space, c/o Mapfre, The Mall, Floriana.