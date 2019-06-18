“Blatant” abuse at a construction site in Buġibba was flagged by the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association on Tuesday, which said that the situation was intolerable.

A legal notice dating back to 2007 states that no excavation or demolition works can be carried out between June 15 and September 30. However, works are still being carried out “irresponsibly, and most times illegally”, it said.

“This situation has now reached intolerable levels and is seriously damaging the tourism sector, which is an extremely important economic sector, and thus affecting also the quality of life of the Maltese residents,” MHRA president Tony Zahra said, adding: “Enough is enough.”

The MHRA is receiving calls every day from concerned members, giving as a particular case in point the works carried out in Bugġbba square in front of HSBC, where a concrete platform was erected for a tower crane.

It also said that excavations were still being carried out in Qawra, in breach of the legal notice.

“We are quickly becoming a destination specialising in a construction site experience for tourists visiting us, and if the implications of such a serious situation are not understood by the competent authorities then we will soon be heading into some serious problems which would be very difficult and expensive to address and reverse.”