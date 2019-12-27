Culhat al Belt is commemorating the centenary of the June 7, 1919 riots.

Exhibits follow the intriguing factors which eventually led to the revolt of the Maltese people against the British rulers and those considered as their sympathisers on that fateful day.

They also highlight some of the consequences which emerged once this decisive action was taken. This exhibition by Heritage Malta in collaboration with the National Archives is being held at the National Museum of Archaeology, Valletta, until Monday. Admission is included in the museum’s regular ticket price. Opening hours: 9am to 5pm (last admission 4.30pm)