Sandie von Brockdorff directs and stars in a family-friendly summer morning show designed for babies and their families with live music, movement and puppetry

A sensory performance with captivating images and intriguing sounds will keep the little ones rapt.

Baby’s First Steps for children aged zero to two will be performed at the Manoel Theatre’s Studio Theatre in Valletta today, tomorrow and Sunday at 10am and 11.15am.

For tickets, visit www. teatrumanoel.com.mt or call the booking office on 2124 6389.