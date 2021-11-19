The draws of the National Amateur Cup quarter-finals and the preliminary round of the Izibet FA Trophy were made on Friday at the Centenary Hall.

This is the second time that the National Amateur Cup is being organised, even though last year’s edition had to be abruptly stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plum fixture of the quarter-final draw held on Friday is the clash between Kalkara United and Marsaskala who are currently topping their respective sections in the third-tier of Maltese football.

Żurrieq, the current leaders in Group B, were drawn to face Xgħajra Tornadoes.

The quarter-finals of the National Amateur Cup will be played on November 27 and 28 at the Luxol Stadium and Sirens Stadium.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta