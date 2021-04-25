Aquarius, a new range of drinks containing water plus essential minerals magnesium and zinc, has been launched on the market.

The drink, which has natural flavourings and is low in calories, is available in two variants: Aquarius with added zinc and lemon flavour, and Aquarius with added magnesium and blood orange flavour, both with only 14 kcal/100 ml.

Aquarius, created with the ‘achiever generation’ is mind, is designed for those daily moments when one needs a drink that is refreshing and hydrating like water but with so much more in it.

Magnesium and zinc are essential for the optimum functioning of our bodies. Magnesium contributes to a reduction of tiredness and fatigue by restoring electrolyte balance, while zinc helps body cells deal with stress and thus contributes to the normal functioning of the immune system. Our bodies do not produce zinc and magnesium, so the only way to secure the right level of these minerals is through what we eat and drink.

Aquarius is inspired by the ‘achiever’ generation – as each variant contains a different essential mineral they need on a daily basis, in their struggle to win

One 400ml bottle of Aquarius covers 30 per cent of the daily recommended intake of each of the two minerals.

“Aquarius is an important part of our development strategy in 2021 and plays an important role in the ongoing expansion of our portfolio, supporting our ambition to become a total beverage company,” said Andrea Riffici, brand manager for Aquarius within GSD Marketing Ltd.

“It’s inspired by the ‘achiever’ generation – as each variant contains a different essential mineral they need on a daily basis, in their struggle to win. It is the drink for all the losers of water and minerals, putting back what their active lifestyle takes out.”

GSD Marketing is the official distributor of Aquarius and the sole licensed bottler for products of The Coca-Cola Company in Malta.