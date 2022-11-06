Subjects like entrepreneurship, financial planning and employment were introduced to children attending Skolasajf this year thanks to a programme developed and implemented by JA Malta. The programme was supported by the HSBC Malta Foundation, which has been working with JA Malta over the last three decades to equip younger people with the financial and entrepreneurship skills they need to succeed in life. A number of HSBC employees also volunteered to help deliver the programme in classrooms across Malta and Gozo.

“The Community and Economics for Success Programmes, run by JA Malta throughout Skolasajf, gave children of both primary and secondary age a hands-on opportunity to learn business and finance skills that will be useful throughout their lives. We also gave children the opportunity to showcase their work to a panel of expert judges during a final event at which prizes were also presented to the best team in each programme,” JA Malta programmes coordinator Benjamin Le Brun said.

Glenn Bugeja, manager corporate sustainability at HSBC Malta said: “HSBC Malta and the HSBC Malta Foundation have been long-standing supporters of entrepreneurship and financial literacy education, particularly through our support for JA Malta. These successful summer programmes, which have reached more than 1,000 students, could not happen without dedicated volunteers, so it is very rewarding to note that HSBC employees were able to deliver the programme in a total of 12 different education centres. The positive feedback received from our colleagues highlighted how much the children enjoyed learning during this experience.”

Ritienne Pisani, chief investment officer at HSBC Life Assurance (Malta) Ltd, who coordinated the initiative, said: “I feel very strongly that financial literacy is a key skill which every child, and adult, should master. It is therefore important to support the regular initiatives the bank undertakes in this area, and I am very grateful for the support of colleagues who joined me to ensure we delivered a high-quality programme.” JA Malta’s Community and Economics for Success programmes were also supported by the Ministry for the Economy, European Funds and Lands.