Frank Salt Real Estate has introduced a new service designed exclusively for landlords.

When one chooses to list their rental property with Frank Salt and they successfully rent it out, they will take care of the entire process of registering the property with the Housing Authority – completely free of charge*. So one can say goodbye to paperwork and tedious procedures.

Landlords are required to register their rental contracts with the Housing Authority each time they rent out their property to a new tenant – a process that some owners find intimidating and confusing. Frank Salt Real Estate is now offering such aservice free of charge, taking care of all the legwork and also covering the contract registration fee for the landlord.

This means that Frank Salt’s letting consultants will liaise with the tenant for any necessary paperwork, make sure that the inventory is also properly compiled and signed off, and then register the rental contract on behalf of the landlord with the respective authorities – promptly and accurately.

Say goodbye to paperwork

For a nominal fee, landlords can also opt for Frank Salt Real Estate’s property management service.

Their dedicated team takes care of collecting and processing bills, ensuring timely payments for utilities, maintenance services and other expenses. They maintain detailed records and provide transparent financial reports to landlords for easy tracking and accountability.

When it comes to tenant management, Frank Salt Real Estate acts as a reliable intermediary, handling all communications and negotiations with tenants.

They promptly address tenant concerns, coordinate maintenance requests and ensure the property is well-maintained.

They also conduct regular property inspections to identify any potential issues and take proactive measures to address them.

By entrusting their property to Frank Salt Real Estate, landlords can enjoy a seamless and hassle-free experience, knowing that their investment is being professionally managed, bills are being processed efficiently and tenants are being effectively communicated with and supported.

* This offer is valid for all new rental properties listed until September 30, 2023. For more information, contact Frank Salt Real Estate on 2379 4794 or at fs@franksalt.com.mt.