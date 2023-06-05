Introduced in 2019, Ottoman by Posh Turkish was a novelty inspired by Turkish tradition, cuisine, and lifestyle. Initially, the concept started off with the intention to feature healthier food options, following the success story and footsteps of its sister company, Posh Turkish. Nowadays, Posh Turkish is locally renowned for its guarantee of quality and style. Our motto, Turkish with a twist, is a testament to this.

The Ottoman+ Quad Team and the selection of prime meat cuts found in Ottoman+ outlets.

Following the successful launch of our first Ottoman by Posh Turkish restaurant in Zabbar, last year we introduced the Ottoman+ by Posh Turkish concept, now present at the Campus Hub and at the Quad in Mrieħel.

At Ottoman+ we take the dining experience to a whole new level, one which is truly unforgettable. We do this by combining traditional Turkish recipes with contemporary elements.

This goes beyond the food itself. The ambience is one of the first things customers notice. The décor is carefully curated with natural materials, rich textures, and warm light, providing visitors with a stylish and modern setting. The space is comfortable and inviting, with ample indoor and outdoor seating for both individuals and groups. The overall atmosphere is a sophisticated yet cosy one.

Ottoman+ at the Campus Hub, Msida.

The menu at Ottoman+ by Posh Turkish is just as impressive as the atmosphere. It features a vast range of dishes that are designed to appeal to a variety of tastes. Crafted by a team of specialised chefs, who are experts in their respective fields, the menu offers diversified items, from signature kebabs to mouth-watering options. As the name implies the Ottoman+ menu includes a selection of fish choices, premium halal meat cuts, famous mezzes, homely stews, delicious desserts and more.

This way the dishes are prepared at Ottoman+ by Posh Turkish is another aspect that puts it ahead. The chefs at Posh Turkish use only the freshest, highest-quality ingredients to create beautifully-presented dishes. The attention to detail is evident in every dish that comes out of the kitchen.

All of our team at Posh are passionate about providing the highest level of service to our customers. From the moment the customers enter our restaurants they are greeted with a warm welcome to make sure they feel at home.

The first Ottoman+ by Posh Turkish was launched last August. It is situated at the Quad at the Central Business Centre in Mrieħel. This new outlet has set the bar high. With its central location and ample complimentary parking, it is a haven which has already set itself as an ideal meeting place for individuals, couples, employees, business groups and families with children.

Dining outside at Ottoman+ at the Quad, Central Business District.

A few months ago Ottoman+ opened at Campus Hub, located between the University of Malta campus and Mater Dei Hospital. The Campus Hub outlet also offers an authentic shisha experience to complement the dining experience. Our high-quality shisha flavours are carefully selected to provide a range of options that cater to different preferences.

At Ottoman by Posh Turkish, we believe in providing our customers with the best possible experience, and that starts with having a dedicated and passionate team. We are always on the lookout for talented individuals. If you think you have what it takes to work in a fast-paced and exciting environment, please send your CV to info@ottoman.com.mt. We offer a range of positions, from administrative careers to front of house roles, and we’re always happy to hear from enthusiastic and motivated individuals. Join us and be part of a team that’s committed to delivering excellence every day.