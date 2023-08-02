Samsung Electronics has released its fifth generation of Galaxy foldables: Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5. The industry-leading form factors offer unique experiences for every user with sleek and compact designs, countless customisation options and powerful performance. These unrivalled foldable devices unlock extraordinary camera capabilities such as FlexCam to take photos from creative angles. With strong performance and an optimised battery powered by the latest processor, the Samsung Galaxy Z series transforms what is possible with a smartphone - open or closed.

Galaxy Z Flip5: Pocketable self-expression tool

The Galaxy Z Flip5 delivers a stylish, unique foldable experience from a pocket-sized device built for self-expression.

Closed, the Galaxy Z Flip5 offers more usability than ever before. From the Flex Window, which is now 3.7 times larger than the previous generation, quickly and effortlessly access useful information. With Widgets, users can check the weather, control music playback and listen to their favourite music.

Without ever opening the device, browse through call history and reply to texts on-the-go using Quick Reply with a full QWERTY keyboard and visibility of chat history. With a quick swipe up on the screen, you can access Samsung wallet.

With its unparalleled design and form factor, Galaxy Z Flip5 also offers the most versatile camera experience on a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Take high-quality selfies with the rear camera thanks to the larger Flex Window. Users can capture hands-free photos from creative angles with FlexCam. It’s quick and simple to view and edit shots in Flex Mode10 too. Users can review, adjust the color tone, or delete images easily with the Quick View in the Flex Window.

When taking a photo of a friend, Dual Preview11 lets them see themselves in the Flex Window so they can make adjustments in real time for the perfect shot. Users can get a smooth shot on the go with camera-stabilising super steady, while auto framing ensures that no one is left out.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 adds AI solution improvements to the powerful camera experience, bringing every photo to life. Get creative, even in low light, with improved Nightography capabilities that optimise photos and videos in ambient lighting conditions. The AI-powered image signal processing (ISP) algorithm corrects any visual noise that typically spoils low-light images while enhancing details and colour tone. Even from a distance, photos are clearer with the digital 10X zoom

The Galaxy Z Flip5 adds AI solution improvements to the powerful camera experience.

Galaxy Z Fold5: Productivity powerhouse with a large screen

The Galaxy Z Fold has been a pioneer in transforming everyday productivity through a robust, big screen experience. S Pen Fold Edition, has also been fine-tuned to deliver a superior writing experience on Galaxy Z Fold5.

The improved taskbar enables dynamic productivity by allowing users to quickly switch between frequently used apps. Now up to four recent apps are at the ready for more efficient working. Newly enhanced two-handed drag and drop can also ramp up productivity when moving content between apps and screens.

Helping users do more on the go, the 7.6-inch main screen provides expansive and uninterrupted viewing so users can enjoy their favorite movie in portrait or landscape. Plus, peak brightness has increased by more than 30 per cent for an optimal viewing experience outdoors even under bright sunlight.

Providing users with an immersive gaming experience on the largest Galaxy smartphone screen, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy enhances graphics and uses AI to enable dynamic gaming and multi-game functionality.

Delivering a positive impact for the planet

The Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5 feature a wider variety of recycled materials than their previous generations, including pre-consumer recycled glass and aluminum and post-consumer recycled plastics, sourced from discarded fishing nets, water barrels and PET bottles. Even the paper used for their packaging box is made using 100 per cent recycled material.

When ordering your Galaxy Z Flip5 you will receive a free storage memory upgrade, so you will get the 512GB version for the price of the 256GB version.

Pre-order by August 10, 2023

And when you trade in your old phone, you will receive an additional €100 discount on top of the trade-in value of your old device.

Pre-order yours by August 10, 2023 from Soundmachine and authorised resellers.