A new Maltese website focused exclusively on sports launches on Wednesday, with the aim of delivering high-quality sports journalism to local audiences.

Brought to you by the Times of Malta sports team and led by sports editor Valhmor Camilleri, Sportsdesk.com.mt will deliver breaking news, analysis, video interviews and podcasts featuring sports men and women from Malta and overseas.

“Malta needs a top-quality sports website and we are committed to giving readers the best possible service,” Camilleri said.

“Sportdesk.com.mt will be covering local sports extensively and we hope it will serve as the perfect platform to showcase disciplines which in the past have been given little space in the media”.

Apart from traditionally popular sports like football and waterpolo, Sportdesk.com.mt will also cover motorsports, rugby, athletics, tennis, martial arts, cycling, volleyball and other sports.

Work on Sportdesk.com.mt began in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the challenges faced by the media industry, the

“Valhmor, his team and our digital revenue manager George Liapis worked tirelessly to bring this website to life. It is to their credit that they succeeded, despite the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Times of Malta online editor Bertrand Borg.

“Sportsdesk.com.mt visitors can expect a high-quality website that comes with the factual, timely and credible reporting Times of Malta is renowned for,” he added.

Visit Sportsdesk.com.mt to discover Malta’s new sports website and bookmark the website to ensure you never miss out on the latest sports news.

Have a suggestion or idea for the Sportsdesk team? Email sport@timesofmalta.com.