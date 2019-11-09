The decentralised autonomous organisation concept is the most powerful killer application on top of programmable blockchains. The best example of successful DAO is MakerDAO, and there are substantially advancements in projects like DAO Stack or Digix DAO. Each of these projects has built a custom kind of DAO with limited and specific types of voting rules for token holders.

The DFO concept is challenging some key points of failure in the entire decentralised applications ecosystem, like the needs of a well-known organisation, the monolithic programming in smart contracts development, and the centralised or distributed hosting of the front-end.

The decentralised autonomous organisation concept is used on ruling some functionalities to improve decentralisation and resilience in a decentralised application.

The decentralised flexible organisation is a basic layer independent from the functions of a decentralised application, with the aim to rule all of the developing and upgrade of it since the beginning in an anonymous way.

The challenge is to build an environment in which token holders can vote the edit, kill or add functionality and design features of a decentralised application. Basically, the community can BUIDL and 100 per cent rule it without needs to trust an entity or to trust each other.

To reach this goal, the DFO is introducing a new way to deploy flexible decentralised applications that will enable an interesting, smart way to code and deploy smart contracts, more like microservices, and this is why we called it ‘flexible’ rather than ‘autonomous.’

In the DFO case, the DFO once deployed works like a proxy for smart contracts, in which anyone can submit a survey to token holders to connect a smart contract to the proxy, to start building the decentralised application.

This microservices kind of developing is fascinating because can introduce a new wave of decentralised application where if a single smart contract is broken, don't block the entire application security and usability, but only the single function and it'll be killed or edited fast without needs to a single entity to do emergency strategies like to fork the entire application.

Another important point of failure in decentralised applications is the front-end – basically, the Javascript, CSS, and HTML that define the graphic of the application and the buttons to call the smart contracts.

Today the front-end is deployed using centralised servers, IPFS (distributed environments with the possibility to be forgotten), or directly in the user's machines. Every one of these environments needs a centralised authority to trust and can't be connected to the DAO to bring the voting power of token holders for graphic choices.

DFO introduces a new way to insert and vote the official front-end of a decentralised application using chained non-fungible tokens (unique tokens able to store pieces of information) like (https://github.com/nft-robe/Robe) to store the code of every page of the application.

Using NFTs, the DFO proxy is able to redirect users to the right NFTs to download the frontend code when a user's browsers want to surf the decentralised application, and at the same time, token holders are able to easily vote for the front end connecting the proxy to the chained NFTs they prefer.

This setup is a step forward for building decentralised application, that can be hosted by anyone in every kind of domain name, just adding one or two simple lines of code to redirect users to the Proxy of the DFO, making Dapps more censorship-resistant than ever before.

At the end of the day, token holders of a DFO can rule every part of the application since the beginning, without needs to trust any kind of entity.

A step forward for building decentralised application

The most exciting thing is that DFO can open the doors to a new wave of startups without founders, in which a community of anonymous people now is able to start a project, deploying a DFO from here: (https://github.com/nft-robe/dfo-c) and can start a project, airdropping voting tokens for who create and submit the code to the DFO, without needs to start an entity or without needs to trust people or founders.