The Technology, Electronics and Communictions section is one of eight sections that make up the General Workers’ Union. Its aim is to represent and protect its members who are mainly from the private sector of electronics, technology and telephony. The workers who fall under this section range from production workers, skilled workers, technicians, engineers and professionals. In this section there are:

• Companies from the automotive sector;

• Companies in the electronics sector;

• Companies of communication;

• Printing companies.

All workers can become members of the union. No job can stop them from having a union to represent and protect them.

Among the many companies the section works with, it is a leader in ST Microelectronics, GO plc and De La Rue, Crane, Methode, Gasan Enterprises, Gutenberg and HID Global. This means that the section secretary will always be present when there is a discussion on decisions that affect workers, such as working conditions and wages. The management of such companies can never take steps without consulting the union.

Why should workers become a member?

• To have a union that represents them and always stands for equal rights in the workplace;

• To negotiate rights and working conditions;

• To always stand up for fair justice and equality;

• To build a relationship with companies;

• To provide representation for individual grievances.

There are very rare situations where the union cannot help, but the GWU always does everything possible to make sure member workers get everything that is right for them.

When workers are underappreciated at the workplace, it can lead to mental health issues that can consequently lead to financial and family problems.

The union stands up for its members’ rights not only at the workplace but also in everyday life. It does so because it sees its members holistically, both at work and in their private lives.

As soon as the members of a company join the union, delegates and shop stewards are selected to represent the workers and to handle all communications between the workers and the section secretary. These act as the ambassadors of the GWU; they are the first line of information.

When the union is recognised, the secretary starts working with the workers and the management on a collective agreement, which is valid for a period of years as agreed between all parties. The collective bargaining agreement is approved by the membership in a special vote. Once the agreement is approved, the secretary and the workers’ representatives, together with the management of the company, sign the agreement.

David Darmanin has been the secretary of the Technology, Electronics and Communications Section since 2015. He has been active in industrial relations for 36 years and within the GWU as a delegate and shop steward. His hobbies are classic cars and the sea; he also loves animals and campaigning to improve workers’ rights.