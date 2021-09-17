Open since 2014, OK Medical has recently been refurbished, rebranded and is also under new management. Having been around for almost a decade has given us the time to truly understand our customer base and what our customers expect from our services.

Over the years, OK Medical has seen growth in the sectors of medical equipment it initially started with thanks to a growing customer base as well as being awarded a number of high-profile contracts both in the public and private sectors. This has also allowed us to extend our product portfolio in line with our customers’ requirements, quickly becoming one of the leading suppliers of medical equipment and consumables on the island.

It is due to the growth of our product range that we acknowledged the importance of refurbishing our store. We studied our customers and their shopping habits and designed our new store layout with our clients in mind.

The new shop is designed with specific sections for specific medical needs, from daily consumables to mobility and rehabilitation equipment. Our beautifully designed displays make it easier for our clients to browse through our medical supplies and find exactly what they are looking for.

OK Medical supplies a vast range of medical products which includes wheelchairs, mobility scooters, homecare beds and accessories, riser recliners, CPAP and APAP machines, automatic external defibrillators, oxygen concentrators, first aid kits, rehabilitation and therapy equipment and much more.

Visit us at Tower Road, Swatar and our experienced, qualified and friendly staff will be happy to assist you with anything you may need.