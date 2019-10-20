Malta University Consulting Ltd is organising an introductory course on statistics entitled Data Visualisation and Analysis (Using R software). The course will be held during November and December and spread over seven lectures at the University Residence, Lija.

The aim of the course is to provide a painless introduction to statistical analysis to users coming from a non-mathematical background. The software that will be used in this course is R, which is a very widely used software in the statistical community due to it being very powerful and available for free download.

The course will be delivered delivery by means of lectures and hands-on use of R software. Attendees will need to bring their laptops to the sessions.

The lectures will be delivered by Dr Monique Borg Inguanez, Dr Fiona Sammut and Dr David Suda, who are all lecturers at the University of Malta’s Department of Statistics & O.R, and have 13 years of experience in teaching statistics to students at different levels.

For further information visit the website below, call 2124 0746 or e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt.

www.muhc.com.mt