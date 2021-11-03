A man caught trying to force open the door to a private residence with a crowbar was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to attempted theft.

Marcin Grzegorz Nowak, a 51-year-old Polish national, was arrested on Sunday afternoon shortly after officers at the Qawra police station received a call for help from a resident.

Rushing to the scene at Sir Luigi Preziosi Street at around 1pm, police came across the caller who explained that he had caught the suspected thief trying to force open the door to his apartment.

The resident had immediately dialled for help and held the alleged intruder under private citizen’s arrest while waiting for police to turn up.

The suspect was arrested and the blue crowbar allegedly used in the botched break-in was also seized.

The accused pleaded not guilty to attempted aggravated theft and willful damage to third party property, not exceeding €250.

Prosecuting inspector George Frendo informed the court that the suspect had cooperated, admitting that he had a drinking problem that was taking over his decisions.

The man’s legal aid lawyer suggested that the accused be offered help to kick his drinking habit, adding that the man appeared to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

A request for bail was objected to in view of the addiction.

The prosecution argued that the accused’s judgments were a threat not only to himself but also to others.

“He’s a danger to society at present,” argued the prosecutor.

In view of such circumstances, the court, presided over by magistrate Victor George Axiaq, turned down the request.

The court was not convinced that the accused would satisfy bail conditions, particularly not approaching any of the prosecution witnesses and not committing any other offence pending the proceedings.