Two barn owls of five being bred in a hunters’ federation project were stolen from Buskett on Monday night.

The FKNK said in a statement an intruder broke into the aviary, damaging it in the process.

The project, aimed at reintroducing barn owls to Malta and releasing them into the wild as soon as they can live and hunt independently, is now in its third and most important phase.

The barn owl disappeared from Malta in the 1980s. About half a dozen of them are being bred at Razzett tal-Bagħal, near Buskett, with plans to re-establish their population in the wild in the Maltese islands.

The federation said that the damage was reported by the person who went to feed the owls on Tuesday morning.

A report was filed with the Rabat police. A CCTV clip showing the intruder entering the nesting place was also given to the police.

The FKNK appealed to anyone who may have any information to pass it on to the police.