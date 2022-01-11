Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard labelled Philippe Coutinho “invaluable” after the Brazilian star completed a medical ahead of a loan move from Barcelona.
Villa confirmed that Coutinho passed his medical and that he was in France while he obtained a work permit.
The 29-year-old is expected to join his new team-mates at Villa’s Bodymoor Heath training ground on Wednesday.
Gerrard played with Coutinho at Liverpool and believes the playmaker will have a big impact on his return to the Premier League.
