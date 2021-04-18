Around 100 tons of invasive alien species (IAS) were removed from the Maltese islands last year, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said.

He was speaking during the launch of the Fight Alien Species Transborder project (FAST), expected to continue strengthening the action being taken.

The University of Malta is a partner in the project, being led by the University of Catania.

Farrugia said the removal of various species is ongoing in joint action between the Environment and Resources Authority, Ambjent Malta, various NGOs and site managers.

“A national surveillance system is now in place including dedicated personnel responsible for on-site monitoring, as well as dedicated citizen science schemes to support the early detection and monitoring of invasive alien species,” he said.

The FAST project, Farrugia said, is set to contribute to the achievement of key targets in Malta’s National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan, as well as to the requirements of relevant EU nature directives on the prevention and management of the introduction and spread of IAS.

Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo said his ministry will aim to counteract the introduction, naturalisation and spread of alien invasive species through their control, monitoring and possible eradication.

Native plants that will later be introduced in the Natura 2000 sites will also be propagated and guidelines and best practices will be compiled to prevent the introduction of other IAS. Environmental protection will also be promoted.



Refalo said his ministry will work hand in hand with the university and in collaboration with ERA and Ambjent Malta. The project will end in May 2023.

European funds Parliamentary Secretary Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said that FAST has a total allocation of €1,599,120, co-financed with European funds from the Interreg Italia-Malta programme.

Interreg Italia-Malta’s aim is to contribute towards sustainable and inclusive growth by protecting the environment, promoting cultural heritage and improving the quality of life of the Maltese and Gozitans.