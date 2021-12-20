Malta residents who come across invasive flora and fauna can report their location on an EU-wide app as the bloc intensifies its fight against alien species.

The Environment and Resources Authority said on Monday the app, which has been translated into Maltese, features at least 23 flora and four fauna species that are of interest to the Maltese authorities.

App users can snap a photo of the species they come across and report its location through the phone's own GPS system. The app then maps out all the reported species across the EU.

ERA said it was joining forces with the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre as part of the European Alien Species Information Network. The network had developed The Invasive Alien Species in Europe app to allow people to report invasive alien species.

The app allows for the dissemination of information about the species, surveillance of their spread and the adoption of efficient measures to prevent or control their spread, ultimately reducing ecological and economical damage caused by such flora and fauna, it added.

Download the app from here.