Discussions between Bahrain-based Investcorp and American investment fund Elliott Management on the acquisition of seven-time European football champions AC Milan have ended without a deal, an official said on Thursday.

“We had discussions with Elliott about a potential investment in AC Milan. As can be the case with premium deals, a commercial agreement wasn’t reached, and we have mutually decided to end talks,” Investcorp executive chairman Mohammed Al Ardhi tweeted on Thursday.

“We wish AC Milan the best for next season and beyond.”

Elliott Management acquired the Italian club in 2018 when Chinese businessman Li Yonghong was unable to repay a loan he had taken out when he bought the club from Silvio Berlusconi’s Fininvest in 2017.

