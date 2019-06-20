The data protection Commissioner is launching a probe into a leak of Mater Dei Hospital patients’ personal information.

Last week, Times of Malta reported that funeral directors had contacted hospital patients’ relatives just hours after the death of loved ones, having obtained their personal data from third parties without permission.

The issue made headlines in the past and a number of people, including hospital staff, have been charged in court over the matter.

A spokesman for the Office of the Information and Data Protection Commissioner, which is tasked with overseeing such issues and probing any breaches, said it will be “initiating an investigation into the allegation”.

“Although no formal complaint has yet been received from the data subject who considers that the processing of personal data infringes the General Data Protection Regulation, the Commissioner will be initiating an investigation on this allegation with the data controller concerned, which in this case may be Mater Dei Hospital.

“This office has not yet been contacted by the controller in relation to this specific case,” the spokesman said.

Initiating an investigation into the allegation

This is not the first time the office will be investigating the hospital.

According to the spokesman, the Commissioner has investigated a previous case and direction was given to Mater Dei Hospital following the outcome of the investigation.

The spokesman did not provide any information on this case.

While according to the office, the hospital had yet to make contact about the case, when asked about the issue recently, a Health Ministry spokeswoman said allegations of malpractice are “escalated to the relevant authorities each time for proper investigations to take place”.

“In the last few years, court proceedings and judgments were started or delivered against individuals that were found to have acted improperly.

“One needs to underline the fact that concluded cases did not find any improper actions from Mater Dei Hospital and/or its employees. Mater Dei Hospital remains committed to tackle this decade old problem with the cooperation of relevant authorities and the seriousness it deserves,” she had said.

The most recent case flagged to Times of Malta involved the relatives of a British woman who died while holidaying on the island with her daughter.

Her son, Pete Smith, was flabbergasted when, just hours after he had received the call from Mater Dei Hospital that his 86-year-old mother had died, a funeral director was offering unsolicited services.

Mr Smith recounted how he had just stepped off a plane hours after the death of his mother when he received a call from a funeral director. Soon after his ordeal, Mr Smith filed a formal complaint with Mater Dei.

An official from the customer care unit said the hospital would start “with [its] investigation” and “revert”.

He has since been informed by the hospital that the police are investigating the case.