The police have launched an investigation after a man was found unconscious in the common area of a block of flats, having suffered several injuries.

The police said the 45-year-old was found on the floor in a block of flats in Triq il-Meril, Għaxaq at about 5.15am.

He was hospitalised and is being treated for serious injuries.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco is holding an inquiry.