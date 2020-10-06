French prosecutors said on Tuesday they have opened an investigation into alleged match-fixing in a French Open women’s doubles encounter.

The probe concerns the first-round match on September 30 between Romanian pair Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria Tig and Yana Sizikova of Russia playing with US player Madison Brengle, according to French sports daily L’Equipe and German newspaper Die Welt.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta