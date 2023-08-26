An investigation is under way into pornographic footage that was displayed on a public screen in St Julian’s earlier this week, a spokesperson for the fisheries ministry said.

On Wednesday evening, Italian tourists were left “speechless” after spotting a public screen playing pornographic material in Spinola Bay.

Posting a video of their reaction to Instagram, the pair were bewildered at the sight as they struggled to contain their laughter.

“I’m speechless,” the woman holding the camera said in shock.

Close to the St Julian’s police station, Spinola Bay is frequented by many tourists making their way to nearby restaurants, clubs or sites.

The device that houses the screen where the footage was shown is known as an automatic weighing and labelling machine (AWL) and is used for weighing fish, the spokesperson said, responding to questions sent by Times of Malta.

“The incident is being investigated to determine the occurrence accordingly,” the spokesperson said, confirming that such incidents have never happened in the past.

Administered through a private company, AWLs can be found across Malta and Gozo and allow the department of fisheries and aquaculture to receive the recorded data.

Next to the machine’s screen, a sign explains how one can weigh the fish using the machine.