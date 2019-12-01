Investigations into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia are ongoing, the Justice Minister said in a tweet on Sunday.

Speaking just a day following the arraignment of businessman Yorgen Fenech, who is charged with complicity with the murder, the minister said that in two years, the institutions in Malta arraigned those who allegedly executed the horrendous murder, identified the alleged "middleman" who was given a pardon to provide corroborated evidence, and arraigned the alleged mastermind.

Investigations, the minister said, were ongoing.

“We want the truth to come out and prevail over this case. This is, after all, what the rule of law is all about.”

Earlier in the day, Education Minister Evarist Bartolo warned against allowing the Labour Party to commit suicide by not reacting honestly to what was happening.

The Sunday Times of Malta revealed on Sunday that during Thursday’s cabinet meeting, ministers and parliamentary secretaries expressed “shock and disbelief” as a letter feared to have been written by the Prime Minister’s former chief of staff Keith Schembri was handed out by investigators. The letter appeared to “frame” Minister Chris Cardona with the murder.