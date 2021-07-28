Lead investigators in murder proceedings against Yorgen Fenech, are expected to testify in a separate case where he is claiming that “arbitrary objections” to his several bail requests are subjecting him to unjustified arrest.

Fenech has been held in preventive custody since his arraignment in November 2019 where he pleaded not guilty to complicity in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

A request by the journalist’s heirs to intervene in the proceedings was upheld by Madam Justice Miriam Hayman.

The court declared that the family did not simply have a personal and emotional interest in the suit, but also a juridical interest stemming from the fact that Fenech was challenging various decrees denying him bail. The family thus joined the State Advocate as respondents in the proceedings.

When the case continued on Wednesday, the family's lawyers, Therese Comodini Cachia and Jason Azzopardi, together with State Advocate Chris Soler, informed the court that they intend to summon two police officers who were handling criminal investigations against Fenech.

Those officers were likely to be lead prosecutor Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra.

Captain Logan Wood, who was on board Fenech's yacht Gio when it was intercepted by the AFM and Fenech arrested on November 20, 2019, may also be summoned as a witness.

His testimony at the murder compilation was exhibited as evidence by Fenech’s lawyers on Wednesday.